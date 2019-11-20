The Solano-Napa chapter of Hadassah will present “I Am Israel,” hosted by Vallejo’s Congregation B’nai Israel, 1256 Nebraska St., from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.
Co-organizer Mary Schwartz said the hope is to provide “a pleasant afternoon watching and discussing a short film that has a very positive take on Israel, and what the Jewish people have accomplished in just 70 years.”
Admission is free, though donations will be accepted. Israeli food and drinks will be served. RSVP required by Nov. 22 at HADASSAH.ORG/EVENTS/IAMISRAEL.
The award-winning film, “I am Israel” is described as “an epic cinematic journey through the Land of the Bible, following the stories of Jewish men and women who are part of the rebirth of the nation of Israel.”
Filmmaker, David Kiern said a trip to Israel inspired him to create the movie. In an interview, he referenced a passage in Deuteronomy about prophesies coming to pass before our eyes.
Besides Israel, Kiern has created documentary films in Nepal, South Africa, India, and Cuba. His films have been used to raise funds for American and international nonprofits, according to promotional material on the film.