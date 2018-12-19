Arlen Phelan will be showing her works at Rabobank in January.
Phelan, who lost all of her art in the Atlas Peak fire in 2017, recently began painting again. A graduate of Mills College, she won a scholarship to Stanford and taught for 39 years before planting a vineyard and starting a winery in the Napa Valley. After selling the winery in 2015, she began painting again, according to a news release.
Her painting reflects her travels to Africa, Peru and India, as well as her love of the Napa Valley, the press release said.
Rabobank is at 700 Trancas St., Napa.