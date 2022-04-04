Art Notes: News from the Napa community

E & M Presents two May shows

E & M Presents has rescheduled two shows that were postponed because of the pandemic surge earlier this year.

"The Amazing Bubble Man" will now take place on Sunday, May 1, with two shows at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center.

From square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes, tornadoes and trampolines to people inside bubbles, the Amazing Bubble Man (Louis Pearl) has conjured amazement from audiences of all ages for more than 30 years,

The show is co-sponsored by the town of Yountville, and Yountville residents may take $5 off the price of the total ticket sale at checkout with Code "Y Resident."

On Sunday, May 8, The Joshua Show brings its message of celebrating differences, finding joy in everyday life and respecting the feelings of others to the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center for two shows at 1 and 3 p.m.

Puppeteer Joshua Holden, hailed as “a hipster Mr. Rogers,” receive the Puppeteers of America’s National Festival’s “Best Performance” and “Fan Favorite.”

Kids can bring a friend to the show for free.

For tickets to the shows, visit eandmpresents.org.

'¡Viva Mariachi!' returns to Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College presents two performances of "¡Viva Mariachi!" on Saturday, April 9, celebrating the rich heritage and cultural traditions of Mexico through mariachi music.

The performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. will both feature the same three award-winning mariachi ensembles: Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Mariachi Garibaldi from Southwestern College and Mariachi Torres.

Luther Burbank Center’s (LBC) Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra features a 29-member ensemble of musicians ages 10 to 18. All of the performers in the year-round program have participated in one of the center’s three-week mariachi camps where they learn social and emotional skills in addition to technique, musicianship and stage presence.

Under the tutelage of Dr. Jeff Nevin, Southwestern College was the first college in the world to offer an associate degree in mariachi music. Many students go on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music, perform mariachi professionally and fill the need for mariachi instructors. The 17-member ensemble Mariachi Garibaldi has performed across the US and Mexico, and in Brazil, Egypt, Belgium, Germany, India, Canada, Russia, France and China.

Mariachi Torres was founded in 2015 by Mario and Karina Torres, who both studied under Mariachi master Dr. Jeff Nevin. Based in San Diego, the mariachi group now includes their two young children and musician friends, Carlos Hidalgo, Benjamin "Benji" Mora, Eduardo Ruiz and Jose Ortiz. The group is led by Mario Torres with the support of two-time Grammy Award-winning producer, arranger and composer, Alberto "Beto" Jimenez Maeda.

Tickets are $10 for Saturday's show. For more information, visit napavalley.edu/VivaMariachi.

'News, the Story of Our Lives' opens Thursday

The Napa County Historical Society opens a new show, "News, the Story of Our Lives," on April 7.

Stories, events, editorials, advertisements and sports have chronicled life in Napa Valley for decades, both in print and now in online versions.

This exhibit in Jess Doud Exhibit Hall explores how newspapers like the Napa Valley Register brought the news to Napa County.

The opening reception on April 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. is for members only, but you join the society to attend. Visit napahistory.org/support/#membership to see membership levels and benefits.

Research and writing

Napa Valley Writers presents "Writing in the Archives: How to Harness the Archives to Write Poetry, Biography and Memoir," at their next meeting, from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 13.

The guest speaker is Iris Jamahl Dunkle, an award-winning writer and poet laureate of Sonoma County from 2007 to 2018. She is the author of "Charmian Kittredge London: Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer," published by the University of Oklahoma Press in 2020, and her fourth collection of poems, "West: Fire: Archive" was published by The Center for Literary Publishing in 2021. She teaches at Napa Valley College and is the poetry and translation director of the Napa Valley Writers' Conference.

Judy Baker will be April’s member reader.

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, currently holds meetings via Zoom. The cost is $5, general, and free for students with ID, free. For more information, contact publicity_nvw@outlook.com or visit napavalleywriters.net. Register for meetings, which are open to the public, via napavalleywriters.net.