Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

‘Tosca’ at the drive-in

San Francisco Opera’s screenings of Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” at Fort Mason Flix drive-in, originally scheduled for December 2020, have been rescheduled to Feb. 12 and 13. The company’s 2009 production stars Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonka in her San Francisco Opera debut as the title role. It will be shown at 5 and 8 p.m. on both days on the 40 foot by 20 foot LED screen at Fort Mason, which has a limited capacity of 98 cars per showing.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles during the event and wear a mask whenever leaving to visit restroom facilities inside the Fort Mason buildings. Onsite concessions, which had been halted in compliance with health orders, have been restored. Guests must wear a face covering and observe social distancing while picking up orders from the food trucks.

Tickets are $49 per car (plus a $5 handling fee) and are available online at sfopera.com/fortmason or by calling the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330. Attendees must purchase tickets ahead of time; tickets will not be sold onsite at the drive-in.

The Fort Mason Drive-in is at 2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco.