Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

Napa Valley Writers to meet
Napa Valley Writers will host professional editor, Brian Paone at their next virtual monthly meeting 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Paone is the author of “Not Seeing the Forest for the Trees: Why Relying on Self-Editing the Final Draft Could Be a Career Killer.”
The author of five novels, Paone says he would never rely on his own editing skillset to be the final eyes on the work he is sending into the world. His novels are “Dreams Are Unfinished Thoughts,” “Welcome to Parkview,” “Yours Truly, 2095” and “Moonlight City Drive, Parts 1 and 2.”
Paoneruns a writing group on Facebook, Fiction Writing, which has more than 125,000 members and has won numerous awards. Paone has been a professional editor since 2013 and has edited more than 500 manuscripts for authors all over the world.
His website is www.BrianPaone.com.
The member reader for February is Lenore Hirsch, who writes poetry, essays and short stories. Her books include her dog’s memoir, “My Leash on Life”; a poetry collection, “Leavings”; and “Laugh and Live, Advice for Aging Boomers.” She is currently writing a novel about the adventures of a middle school vice-principal. See lenorehirsch.com, laughing-oak.com.
The virtual meeting is held via Zoom, https://bit.ly/3jjfNbt. There is a $5 fee.
Yountville International Short Film Festival, home edition
The 4th annual Yountville Int’l Short Film Festival (YISFF) will be held virtually from Feb. 11 to 15, offering 16 dedicated screening blocks, special musical guests and filmmaker Q&A sessions.
Opening night features Keaton Simons, a singer/songwriter/film composer/producer/multi-instrumentalist known for his hundreds of film and television placements, including his song “When I Go” from the hit TV show “Suits.” He recently completed both the soundtrack and score for the motion picture “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters,” starring Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons.
Passes are now on sale, beginning at $15 for individual film blocks to $49 for the All-Access Pass which provides access to every film block over the four-days. All-Access Pass holders will also receive a bonus day of screening with on-demand access to all the film blocks on Monday, Feb. 15.
Patrons can opt for the VIP Cinema Experience package, which pairs film selections with wines, delivered to your home, and also includes the bonus day-of on-demand screenings, and a bottle opener and popcorn.
For more information or to purchase passes visit YISFF.com.
‘Tosca’ at the drive-in
San Francisco Opera’s screenings of Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” at Fort Mason Flix drive-in, originally scheduled for December 2020, have been rescheduled to Feb. 12 and 13. The company’s 2009 production stars Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonka in her San Francisco Opera debut as the title role. It will be shown at 5 and 8 p.m. on both days on the 40 foot by 20 foot LED screen at Fort Mason, which has a limited capacity of 98 cars per showing.
Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles during the event and wear a mask whenever leaving to visit restroom facilities inside the Fort Mason buildings. Onsite concessions, which had been halted in compliance with health orders, have been restored. Guests must wear a face covering and observe social distancing while picking up orders from the food trucks.
Tickets are $49 per car (plus a $5 handling fee) and are available online at sfopera.com/fortmason or by calling the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330. Attendees must purchase tickets ahead of time; tickets will not be sold onsite at the drive-in.
The Fort Mason Drive-in is at 2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco.
The San Francisco Playhouse, which has been taking its lumps while persevering with filmed adaptations on stage (taking all COVID protocols into account) has continued to support playwrights through its Commission Program, even during these dark times.
They also have sought to bring diverse voices into the theatre, having just commissioned a full-length play, “Cashed Out,” from first time Native American writer Claude Jackson, Jr. The play was commissioned after a reading of Claude’s shorter version, which was read as one of the San Francisco Playhouse’s popular “Zoomlet” series. The theatre has also commissioned a new work from African American playwright and actor Brian Copeland for the 2021 season.
Their free, weekly “Zoomlet” series has been a popular feature before and during COVID, and is turning into a “pilot’ type program for writers as well as actors to gain experience and exposure that could lead to a full commissioned work.
All three of the upcoming full-length plays for Act II of the 2021 season are world premieres, commissioned by The San Francisco Playhouse.
The upcoming Zoomlets schedule for the winter season is:
- Feb. 8: “Oedipus Rex” by Sophocles [directed by Carey Perloff]
- Feb. 15: “Give Her God” by Candrice Jones
- Feb. 22: “Perfect Numbers” by Diana Burbano
March 1: “River’s Message” by Conrad A. Panganiban [directed by Jeffrey Lo]
For more information, visit sfplayhouse.org.
