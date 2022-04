Art Notes: News, the Story of Our Lives

The Napa County Historical Society opens a new show, "News, the Story of Our Lives," on April 7.

Stories, events, editorials, advertisements and sports have chronicled life in Napa Valley for decades, both in print and now in online versions.

This exhibit in Jess Doud Exhibit Hall explores how newspapers like the Napa Valley Register brought the news to Napa County.

The opening reception on April 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. is for members only, but you join the society to attend. Visit napahistory.org/support/#membership to see membership levels and benefits.

'¡Viva Mariachi!' returns to Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College presents two performances of "¡Viva Mariachi!" on Saturday, April 9, celebrating the rich heritage and cultural traditions of Mexico through mariachi music.

The performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. will both feature the same three award-winning mariachi ensembles: Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Mariachi Garibaldi from Southwestern College and Mariachi Torres.

Luther Burbank Center’s (LBC) Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra features a 29-member ensemble of musicians ages 10 to 18. All of the performers in the year-round program have participated in one of the center’s three-week mariachi camps where they learn social and emotional skills in addition to technique, musicianship and stage presence.

Under the tutelage of Dr. Jeff Nevin, Southwestern College was the first college in the world to offer an associate degree in mariachi music. Many students go on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music, perform mariachi professionally and fill the need for mariachi instructors. The 17-member ensemble Mariachi Garibaldi has performed across the US and Mexico, and in Brazil, Egypt, Belgium, Germany, India, Canada, Russia, France and China.

Mariachi Torres was founded in 2015 by Mario and Karina Torres, who both studied under Mariachi master Dr. Jeff Nevin. Based in San Diego, the mariachi group now includes their two young children and musician friends, Carlos Hidalgo, Benjamin "Benji" Mora, Eduardo Ruiz and Jose Ortiz. The group is led by Mario Torres with the support of two-time Grammy Award-winning producer, arranger and composer, Alberto "Beto" Jimenez Maeda.

Tickets are $10 for Saturday's show. For more information, visit napavalley.edu/VivaMariachi.