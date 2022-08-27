 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Notes: Student films added to Cinema Calistoga

  • Updated
  • 0
The Napa Valley Film Festival has added works from the next generation of filmmakers to its Cinema Calistoga line-up on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. 

Cinema Calistoga is Sept. 7 to to 9.

View Hotel and Spa will screen eight student films from the fifth-grade participants in the Youth Cinema Project at Snow Elementary. 

Tickets for the event, including student film screening, food and beverages, are $10 at www.napavalleyfilmfest.org. Pacifico Mexican Restaurant and a silent auction will benefit the 2022-2023 Youth Cinema Project classes at Snow Elementary.

Mount View Hotel and Spa is at 1457 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.

