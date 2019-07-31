Oxbow Public Market, along with Judd and Holly Finkelstein of Judd's Hill Winery, present the ninth annual "Uke-A-Palooza at Oxbow." It is an island-style, comedic evening of musical entertainment for the whole family, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.
The evening includes a raffle to benefit Voices of Napa, and a performance on the Oxbow River Deck by The Maikai Gents. Uke-A-Palooza guests are encouraged to bring their own ukulele and perform. Polynesian-themed specials will be offered by Oxbow merchants, vintage beach and Polynesian clothing provided by Melissa Gruenhagen of Retro Diva will be for sale, and other exciting surprises await guests.
Admission to the family-friendly "Uke-A-Palooza at Oxbow" is free. For more information or to learn more about Oxbow Public Market, visit www.oxbowpublicmarket.com.