"Whatever your faith, or if you have none, there’s something of considerable interest here.”

– THE GUARDIAN

Andrew Pulver

Documentary Film

EASTER IN ART

The Jarvis Conservatory continues its mission to promote the classical arts to the people of Napa California and the San Francisco Bay Area. The ongoing Exhibition On Screen series (Now in their ninth season) offers detailed examinations and thought provoking insights into the greatest artists in history.

Saturday, April 16th it is the Art Exhibition Documentary: EASTER IN ART, Directed by Phil Grabsky. It is a stunning film on one of the most significant events in history – the death and resurrection of Jesus.

About The Film:

The story of Christ’s death and resurrection has dominated western culture for the past 2000 years. It is among the most significant historical events of all time, as recounted by the gospels but, equally, as interpreted by the greatest artists in history.

From the triumphant to the savage, the ethereal to the tactile, some of western civilization’s greatest artworks focus on this pivotal moment. This beautifully crafted film explores the Easter story as depicted in art, from the time of the early Christians to the present day.

Shot on location in Israel, the United States and throughout Europe, the film explores the different ways artists – including Caravaggio, Raphael, Leonardo, El Greco, Bosch, Rembrandt, Munch, Michelangelo and more – have portrayed the Easter story through the ages. Whether you are religious or not, this extraordinary film narrates not only the greatest story ever told, but arguably the greatest story ever painted – a story that reveals much about the history of civilization.

Directed by Phil Grabsky

Running time: 85min.

THIS SATURDAY AT THE JARVIS CONSERVATORY

April 9th 7:00pm