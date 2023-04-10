April Art News:

Art in the Library at Napa County Library

Artist B.J. Thrailkill is exhibiting her work during April at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs Street. The reception and art talk will be Friday, April 14, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. B.J. Thrailkill enjoys painting scenes found in nature. Birds, branches, and landscapes inhabit many of her current works. Her work has appeared in many exhibitions throughout the North Bay.

“Writing the Emotional Piece” with Randall McNair

On February 8, 2023, Napa Valley Writers will feature Randall McNair, the author of the multiple award-winning #BarPoems series, published in 2020, 2021 and 2022. If Charles Bukowski, Sharon Olds, and Billy Collins somehow had a child, Randall McNair would be it. Described by his inner circle as Poet Laureate of the Absurd, McNair spent the better part of a decade drinking himself silly at the Swinging Door Saloon in Tustin, California. While there, he began writing poems. His poems have been printed in American, British, and Canadian literary journals. He's a blue-collar guy stuck in a white-collar life bringing the average Joe’s daily frustrations to life in a raw and tongue-in-cheek voice. McNair splits his time between the SF Bay area, Los Angeles, and the Philippines. You can learn more at barpoems.com and view some of his work-in-progress at https://www.mcnairpoet.com. Here's a sample from his blog.

If my Beer Could Talk (A Sonnet of Sorts)

Would it be loud and opinionated

like every guy I know who hails from Boston?

Or would it speak quietly, a Korean

piano teacher with her eight year-old student?

Would it be funny, a real wise guy,

or simply profane like me?

Would it have the lovely lilt of an Irishman

or the chesty roar of an Uzbek soldier?

Would it be chanting prayers

like a monk in vespers?

Or would it be hoarse from having

to shout over the din of all the drunks?

Or, would it simply turn my head, look me

in the eyes and whisper, I love you too?

Kathleen Hermann will be April’s member reader.

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, holds meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Avenue, Napa. Cost is $5 for members, $7 for non-members. Students with ID, free. For more information, contact lenorehirsch@att.net or see napavalleywriters.online. Always open to the public.

NVW fosters professionalism in writing, promotes networking of writers within the Napa Valley writing community, mentors new writers, and provides literary support for writers and the writing community through education, networking, and leadership.

Genre-Based Workshop with Napa Valley Writers

Napa Valley Writers hosts a workshop for all interested writers: What makes a poem, story or non-fiction piece stand out?

In preparation for accepting submissions to our 2023 anthology, we invite you to a brief reception, followed by a chance to gather in groups according to genre.

• Meet our section editors

• Hear a selection from a past anthology and what makes it an excellent piece

• See the draft rubric for the 2023 anthology and know what aspects of writing the readers will score

• Learn about the kinds of errors that turn off the editorial team

• Ask questions about the reading, rubric, submission process, or any aspect of writing you are engaged in

• Find out how to submit to the anthology (May 1-June 1) NOTE: YOU MUST BE A MEMBER OF NAPA VALLEY WRITERS TO SUBMIT

WHEN Saturday, April 29, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

WHERE Napa Public Library Community Room

FREE, PUBLIC INVITED