For Immediate Release:

The White Barn

2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue

Saturday August 27, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Ticket price: $35

Nobody from Nashville: Bluegrass and Americana comes to the White Barn’s (New) Outdoor Stage

A bay area bluegrass and Americana group will be the second performance scheduled on the White Barn’s new outdoor stage for August 27 at 7:00 p.m.

This energetic collective covers a panoply of acoustic styles from bluegrass greats Flat and Scruggs to country giants such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. Joan Ritter-Wilson takes the lead on vocals, fiddle, and accordion accompanied by singer/songwriter/Dobro player Steve Owen, Ian Epstein on the guitar, and Kyle Finley on bass. Great music and a beautiful setting will create a memorable evening in Napa Valley.

The grounds of The White Barn will open at 5:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis. As with all performances, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets are available on our website www.thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, we encourage audience members to wear them when inside the Barn.

Tickets for each performance are $35. You can buy them on our website www.thewhitebarn.org or call the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, we encourage audience members to wear them when inside the Barn.

Doors open 30 minutes before show time. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission, and patrons are welcome to bring a picnic or snacks to these outdoor performances.