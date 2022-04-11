Art Notes:

EASTER IN ART

The Jarvis Conservatory continues its mission to promote the classical arts to the people of Napa California and the San Francisco Bay Area. The ongoing Exhibition On Screen series (Now in their ninth season) offers detailed examinations and thought provoking insights into the greatest artists in history.

Saturday, April 16th it is the Art Exhibition Documentary: EASTER IN ART, Directed by Phil Grabsky. It is a stunning film on one of the most significant events in history – the death and resurrection of Jesus.

About The Film:

The story of Christ’s death and resurrection has dominated western culture for the past 2000 years. It is among the most significant historical events of all time, as recounted by the gospels but, equally, as interpreted by the greatest artists in history.

From the triumphant to the savage, the ethereal to the tactile, some of western civilization’s greatest artworks focus on this pivotal moment. This beautifully crafted film explores the Easter story as depicted in art, from the time of the early Christians to the present day.

Shot on location in Israel, the United States and throughout Europe, the film explores the different ways artists – including Caravaggio, Raphael, Leonardo, El Greco, Bosch, Rembrandt, Munch, Michelangelo and more – have portrayed the Easter story through the ages. Whether you are religious or not, this extraordinary film narrates not only the greatest story ever told, but arguably the greatest story ever painted – a story that reveals much about the history of civilization.

Directed by Phil Grabsky

Running time: 85min.

THIS SATURDAY AT THE JARVIS CONSERVATORY

April 9th 7:00pm

KALI ZOE paintings and jewelry are on exhibit at Yountville Art Gallery at Community Center, 6516 Washington Street, from April 14 to May 13.

KALI ZOE is a Napa based jewelry design and art studio run by sisters Callie and Arianna Spiros.

KALI ZOE, which translates to “may your life be good” in Greek and their work celebrates small moments of beauty in the natural world. The fine jewelry on display is created from recycled metals with one of a kind diamonds and precious gemstones.

BottleRock Afterparties at JaM Cellars Ballroom

BottleRock will have afterparties both in Blue Note and in the upstairs JaM Cellars Ballroom of the Napa Valley Opera House May 26 to 29.

EyeHeart and Blue Note host the late-night dance party featuring music by resident Eye Heart DJs and surprise performances by special guests from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. RSVP to get on the guestlist.

Reserve a VIP table with bottle service and get guaranteed entry. Bottles start at $250. Email info@eyeheart.com for more information and to reserve.

The parties in JaM Cellars start after BottleRock pulls the plug (we hope not literally again) at 10 p.m.

• Iration, Thursday, May 26

• The Wedding Band, Friday, May 27 (sold out)

• Chvrches, Saturday, May 28

• Silversun Pickups, Sunday, May 29

Get more information at www.bluenotenapa.com.

JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa

Locals can now win tickets to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country

For the first time, Napa Valley residents have a chance to win tickets to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country mainstage event on Wednesday, April 27 at the Uptown Theatre with performances by Chase Rice, Breland, Morgan Evans, Tyler Braden, Caroline Jones, Kassi Ashton and Charles Esten. It happened because Visit Napa Valley is now a sponsor.

Wine Down Media’s KVYN-FM and KVON-AM will give away 25 pairs of tickets to the concert between Monday, April 18, and Friday, April 22. Tune in to KVYN (English) and KVON (Spanish) to enter.

Inspire: a celebration of women in wine

Renowned artist Mario Chiodo, in collaboration with Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, has announced the creation of a monument project titled “Inspire: A Celebration of Women in Wine.”

Chiodo has been inspired to create this long overdue monument on the theme of women’s contributions and achievements to the wine industry.

“The goal of my work is to create sculpture about courageous individuals who stood up to adversity and achieved success, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps,” said Chiodo. “The history of women entering the world of wine in Napa Valley is a rich and compelling story.”

Early agriculture and wine production were traditionally male-dominated, both in California and other major wine regions with the exception of a few pioneering women farmers, winery owners and winemakers who are credited with breaking though the gender barrier. Today, women have become leaders in agriculture, business and marketing, winemaking and education, inspired by these early role models.

Chiodo and Dunbar hope to place copies of the monument in four locations in Napa Valley and have formed an advisory board to oversee the effort. The initial sculpture will be at Ceja Vineyards in the Carneros Appellation in honor of winery president Amelia Morán Ceja, the first Mexican-American woman elected president of a winery.

For more information, visit www.ChiodoArt.com.

Stevenson Poetry Night

The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum at the St. Helena Public Library celebrates the art of the spoken word at Stevenson Poetry Night at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

The evening will feature several works by Robert Louis Stevenson and offer the opportunity for other poets to recite favorite works or perform original pieces.

Attendees will also be treated to a reading by Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon.

All members of the public are invited to listen, perform and share in this globally appreciated form of art.

Light refreshments will be provided. For those who would like to ensure a performance slot, sign up online by April 17 at stevensonmuseum.org.