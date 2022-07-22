Early works of two great composers will be featured, as Alexandra Mena will sing an aria from Donizetti's La zingara (The Gypsy), and Don Hoffman will perform one from Verdi's Attila. Ms. Mena will continue the “gypsy” theme in songs by Dvořák and Brahms. Soprano Rachel Warner will offer another Verdi aria, the dramatic “Stride la vampa” from Il trovatore. Kristin Lund will join Mr. Hoffman in a duet from Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, and with Ms. Warner in a duet from the early romantic composer Otto Nicolai's Merry Wives of Windsor, and all three singers will join in a trio from Mozart's Così fan tutte. Two tenors, well-known and beloved at the Jarvis Conservatory, will return to the Bay Area for this concert. Gustavo Hernandez will come from Los Angeles to perform an early song by Donizetti and another by the Catalan composer Fernando Obradors. Former Napa resident and leading Bay Area tenor, William Gorton, returns from New Jersey to perform a song from zarzuela (a Jarvis Conservatory specialty) and one of his own masterful compositions. (Mr. Gorton, with guest artist, soprano Morgan Harrington and pianist Frank Johnson, will perform a full recital at the Jarvis Conservatory on Saturday August 13.)