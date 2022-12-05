Wags N Wine holiday event

Waggin' Trais Rescue Foundation is holding its Wags N Wine holiday fundraiser at the Yountville Community Center on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person for an evening of food, wine, music and fun. Entry is free for well-behaved dogs.

The night includes a silent auction and raffle, as well as opportunities to make personalized dog bones and take holiday photos, with or without humans.

Waggin Trais is an non-profit run by volunteers dedicated to animal rescue. Their mission is to save animals in shelters as well as ones that have been neglected, abused or forgotten.

For more information, email waggintraisrescue@gmail.com.

The Yountville Community Center is at 6515 Washington St.

Napa Library Book Sale

Napa Library's December book sale runs on Sunday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the main library.

The hours are:

--Saturday, Dec. 10- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Friends of the Napa Library only.

-- Sunday, Dec. 11, 1 to 4 p.m.

-- Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-Price Day

Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bag Day

Sunday, Dec. 18, 1 to 4 p.m., Two-Bag Day.

The Season for Science

California Academy of Sciences presents ''Tis the Season for Science' through Jan. 8 at the California Academy of Sciences,

November 18, 2022 - January 8, 2023

Celebrate the season with falling snow, festive activities, and more!

Explore the wonders of winter with ‘Tis the Season for Science abringing seasonal celebration to the museum November 18, 2022 through January 8, 2023. Investigate the properties of ice and the animals that call cold climates home, see an interactive penguin-themed puppet show, twirl under indoor snow flurries, enjoy spirited holiday performances, and so much more. Inside the museum, head to the Ice Lab to try on a blubber glove and touch a polar bear pelt, stop by the Naturalist Center to feel wolf fur and look at snowflakes under a microscope, and visit the planetarium for a presenter-led tour of San Francisco’s wondrous night sky. Then, step outside to the East Garden to enjoy penguin- and polar bear-themed photo ops, plus festive decor and lights in Wander Woods, the Academy’s newest nature play and exploration space.

For the 21+ crowd, be sure to catch NightLife’s annual holiday bazaar on December 1, featuring a merry marketplace of gift-worthy trinkets from local makers and merchants curated by SF Bazaar.