Related to this story
Most Popular
Some view Napa County’s recent rejection of the proposed Le Colline vineyard in the Napa Valley watershed as a breath of fresh air, others as …
Hundreds of households and businesses in north Napa, along with two schools, lost power early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crash, authorities said.
A Vallejo man was hospitalized with major injuries Tuesday following a head-on collision on Highway 29 in Rutherford, according to CHP.
Thousands flocked Napa's downtown for the city's annual auto exhibition, which showcased more than 300 restored vehicles Saturday.
While other wine capitals of the world have beautiful buildings, which hold wine conventions, tastings, festivals, like the one in Bordeaux, N…