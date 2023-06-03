Graduating Justin-Siena students move their cap tassels from the right to the left after receiving their diplomas during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
NICK OTTO PHOTOS, REGISTER
Friends and family cheer as they hear the name of a graduating JustinSiena student during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Justin-Siena Senior Valedictorian Gabrielle George addresses the crowd during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Napa County Farm Bureau names its 2023 honorees, Ram’s Gate Winery promotes Rachel Bordes to deputy winemaker, Ink Grade has been certified as…
Graduating Justin-Siena students move their cap tassels from the right to the left after receiving their diplomas during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.