Authorities on Monday identified the driver and passenger who died when their car crashed on Highway 29/128 north of Rutherford early Saturday.
Napa’s Evans Airport Service is closed, for good. Why?
A high-speed vehicle crash early Saturday morning resulted in the deaths of two occupants, including a CIA Greystone student in St. Helena.
A vehicle collision Monday afternoon left a driver and passenger with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Actress Jennifer Garner and other high-powered donors lent Hollywood panache to a fundraiser that raised over $1 million to expand cancer scre…