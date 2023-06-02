The 707 Premier 17-and-under AAU boys basketball team, which went 4-0 in winning the gold division at the Memorial day Weekend Golden Gate Classic, included, standing from left, Noah Budu of a American Canyon High, Jack Turner of American Canyon High, Will Breall of Sonoma Valley, Grayson Wyman of Vintage, Daarion Brown of Jesse Bethel, Hassan Howard of Jesse Bethel, Jaden Washington of Justin-Siena, and Si Sabbagha of Vintage. not pictured are Miles Macpherson of Vintage, Christian Williams of Napa High, and Jorren Rillo of Rodriquez. The coach was Tony Prescott.