Jun 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 The Caritas Village apartment complex in Napa includes a "tot lot" and other amenities. Napa city officials and those involved with the development of the Caritas Village housing complex cut a ribbon during a ceremony Wednesday. EDWARD BOOTH PHOTOS, REGISTER Related to this story Most Popular Napa County's Berryessa resort redevelopment effort dealt blow Sun Communities was to redevelop the Steele Canyon, Monticello Shores and Spanish Flat resorts at Lake Berryessa. The firm has told Napa Count… Napa Goldendoodle owner to get community service, but no jail time A Napa Goldendoodle owner who let more than 20 of her dogs run free will receive community service, not jail time. Shot putter runs 100-meter hurdles to save team from disqualification after teammates injured Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media. Community, resilience and pies: Former teachers open Rutherford Family Pizza in Napa Rutherford Family Pizza officially opened May 15 and is now a bustling feature at Food City on Old Sonoma Road. Napa Valley Expo revives July Fourth fireworks after city’s withdrawal Plans for a fireworks show surfaced on social media Thursday, possibly co-presented by the Napa Valley Expo and BottleRock's producers.