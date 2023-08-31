Aug 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 A pedestrian walks past the Learning Garden at Las Flores Community Center in Napa on Tuesday. NICK OTTO PHOTOS, REGISTER Flowers in the Learning Garden at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. Related to this story Most Popular PG&E says power shutoffs 'likely' Wednesday in seven counties, including handful of Napa County customers The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch Monday for portions of Northern California, the first of the year for the region, as … Passenger dies in Napa County crash; driver arrested on felony DUI allegation A passenger died Sunday morning in a crash in rural Napa County, and the driver was arrested on a felony DUI allegation, CHP reported. E. & J. Gallo acquires Rombauer Vineyards in Napa Valley E. & J. Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group announced Tuesday that it has purchased Rombauer Vineyards. Fire damages commercial building in downtown St. Helena A fire of unknown origin damaged a commercial building in downtown St. Helena Monday night. Shadowy group that owns 52,000 Solano County acres may be planning to build a new city Amid a flurry of rumors about a mysterious buyer who has purchased 52,000 acres in Solano County, local residents have received a survey gaugi…