Jun 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Milo and Friends pet boutique opened June 6, 2020. NICK OTTO PHOTOS, REGISTER Milo and Friends Pet Boutique opened at First street Napa on aturday, June 6. The 868-square-foot store is located at suite 317, across from Compline. Chandler Manasse is the business owner. SARAH ANNE RISK PHOTO Items for sale at Milo and Friends pet boutique.