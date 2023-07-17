Related to this story
Efrain Garcia has been delivering mail to his downtown Napa customers for 16 years. Now, he's been reassigned.
Local musicians are treating Napa to a series of free Friday concerts at Veterans Memorial Park through month's end.
A Napan who owned more than 20 Goldendoodle dogs is now in jail for failing to meet her probation terms.
New gastropub The Lincoln is replacing The Deck adjacent to the Ace & Vine card house. It held a pre-launch event Thursday that doubled as…
Updated at 11:39 p.m. Saturday — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 29 in south Napa on Saturday night.