Kristen Kirksey and her child Mikael Kidgnie-Kirksey, 2, paint butterfly wings during Saturday's debut of the second annual Napa StoryWalk at Skyline Park.
NICK OTTO PHOTOS, REGISTER
Participants in Saturday's kickoff to the second annual Napa StoryWalk at Skyline Park painted butterfly wings as a part of a living art installation.
Participants at Saturday's kickoff of the 2023 Napa StoryWalk at Skyline Park strolled past displays of pages from the book "Señorita Mariposa," authored by Ben Gundersheimer and illustrated by Marcos Almada Rivero.
Participants in the debut of the second annual Napa StoryWalk at Skyline Park painted butterfly wings as a part of the living art installation.
Participants at Saturday's kickoff of the 2023 Napa StoryWalk at Skyline Park strolled past displays of pages from the book "Señorita Mariposa," authored by Ben Gundersheimer and illustrated by Marcos Almada Rivero.