Related to this story
Most Popular
A mountain lion was seen near a Yountville intersection around 6 a.m. Friday, town officials reported.
Napa County is still waiting to see its first micro-winery and proponents say that's partly because aspirants can face some big hurdles.
Attractions old and new will take over the Napa Valley Expo when it hosts its annual Town & Country Fair next week.
This Napa teen did a 180 this summer via a program called Aim High.
A vegetation fire flared up shortly after 2 p.m. northwest of the city of Napa, Cal Fire reported.