Aug 1, 2023

Spectators look on as 4-H members have their pigs judged at the livestock barns during the 2022 Napa Town & Country Fair.

A 4-H member guides their pig around a Napa Valley expo arena during judging at the 2022 Town & Country Fair.

Visitors watched as drag queen Sasha Devaroe applied makeup as a part of a live performance at the Makers Market during the 2022 Town & Country Fair.