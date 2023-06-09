Jun 9, 2023 46 min ago 0 1 of 2 San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese talks with Sam Darnold (14) as Trey Lance looks on during an organized team activity in Santa Clara on May 31. SANTIAGO MEJIA, SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE VIA AP Hargrave Related to this story Most Popular Details for downtown Napa's Oxbow South development emerge What's the future of the south Oxbow area in Napa? Developers would like hotel rooms, housing and retail. Two arrested on suspicion of murder in 2022 fentanyl death of Napa teenager Napa County prosecutors charged two men with murder on suspicion of selling pills to a 17-year-old high schooler who died in 2022. Napa residents respond after Lizzo calls out combative signs outside BottleRock Lizzo describes "anti-woke" signs she saw prior to BottleRock, and Napans comment on whether or not Napa is a "welcoming" place. After BottleRock, nonprofit steers surplus festival food to Napa groups Some 120,000 BottleRock spectators chowed down on tons of meals, snacks and drinks over three days. But when the music festival’s final notes … Napa County denies severance pay to former CEO Minh Tran Napa County has decided that former County Executive Officer Minh Tran isn't eligible for severance pay after all.