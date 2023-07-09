Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Historic Soda Canyon Store gets new owners, new managers and a new (red) look.
Napa County's handpicked choice to redevelop three Lake Berryessa resorts has pulled out of the project. What comes next?
UPDATE: 3:12 p.m. First responders report the fire is 7 acres in size with 60% containment. No structures lost.
Fourth of July fireworks in Napa were temporarily put on hold by a drone, according to a director with the Napa Valley Expo.
Celebrations of America's birthday will return Tuesday as local cities stage parades, festivals and fireworks displays to mark the Fourth of July.