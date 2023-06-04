Jun 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Source: City of Napa A mural is seen on the Old Health and Human Services campus in Napa on Wednesday, May 17. NICK OTTO, REGISTER Related to this story Most Popular Influencer dies after live-streaming himself drinking bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat… American Canyon approves Chicken Guy, amphitheaters Chicken Guy restaurant won approval to come to American Canyon despite objections by climate activists over the drive-thru. Two Watson Ranch a… Details for downtown Napa's Oxbow South development emerge What's the future of the south Oxbow area in Napa? Developers would like hotel rooms, housing and retail. St. Helena’s Chokolatte for sale Jose Gomez is looking for someone to buy or take over Chokolatte, his ice cream shop on Oak Avenue. New mural goes up at vacant First and Main streets lot in downtown Napa There won’t be new buildings popping up at the empty lot at First and Main streets in Napa anytime soon, but a new mural was painted there last week.