Jun 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 LEFT: Bruce Sandifer gives a roping and stock handling demonstration at the Napa Valley Horsemen's Association grounds during the inaugural Cowboy Gathering on Saturday. MIDDLE: Saddles were offered for sale last weekend during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering. RIGHT: Spencer Smith, an educator in regenerative agriculture and soil health, led a walkabout during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering last weekend. Heather Kornemann gives a roping and stock handling demonstration using cattle during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering on Saturday. NICK OTTO PHOTOS, REGISTER LEFT: The Napa Valley Horsemen's Association grounds hosted the inaugural Napa Cowboy Gathering from Friday to Sunday. MIDDLE: Spencer Smith, an educator on regenerative agriculture and soil health, led a tour Saturday during the debut weekend of the Napa Cowboy Gathering. RIGHT: A Napa County Sheriff's Posse horse is seen on Saturday during the Napa Cowboy Gathering off Foster Road. Related to this story Most Popular Details for downtown Napa's Oxbow South development emerge What's the future of the south Oxbow area in Napa? Developers would like hotel rooms, housing and retail. Napa residents respond after Lizzo calls out combative signs outside BottleRock Lizzo describes "anti-woke" signs she saw prior to BottleRock, and Napans comment on whether or not Napa is a "welcoming" place. Influencer dies after live-streaming himself drinking bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat… After BottleRock, nonprofit steers surplus festival food to Napa groups Some 120,000 BottleRock spectators chowed down on tons of meals, snacks and drinks over three days. But when the music festival’s final notes … St. Helena’s Chokolatte for sale Jose Gomez is looking for someone to buy or take over Chokolatte, his ice cream shop on Oak Avenue.