A birthing room is seen at Napa Valley Birth Center on Friday, May 12.
NICK OTTO PHOTOS, REGISTER
Paula Grady, right, who owns and operates Napa Valley Birth Center, chats with expecting father Tim Fitzgerald as student midwife Angela Steele takes expecting mother Christine Fitzgerald's blood pressure at the center on Friday, May 12.
Paula Grady, right, who owns and operates Napa Valley Birth Center, chats with expecting father Tim Fitzgerald as student midwife Angela Steele takes expecting mother Christine Fitzgerald's blood pressure at the center on Friday, May 12.