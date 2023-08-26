Aug 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Briana Fry and Tyler Raines are Vintage High School's Bill Nunes Memorial Scholarship winners for 2022-23. SUBMITTED PHOTO Sophia Notaro and Tanner Low were named Vintage High School's Athletes of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. SUBMITTED PHOTO Related to this story Most Popular Shadowy group that owns 52,000 Solano County acres may be planning to build a new city Amid a flurry of rumors about a mysterious buyer who has purchased 52,000 acres in Solano County, local residents have received a survey gaugi… After rejection of Le Colline, what does the future hold for Napa County vineyard plans? Some view Napa County’s recent rejection of the proposed Le Colline vineyard in the Napa Valley watershed as a breath of fresh air, others as … Update: Car crash into pole knocks out power to nearly 1,400 Napa PG&E customers Hundreds of households and businesses in north Napa, along with two schools, lost power early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crash, authorities said. Driver suffers major injuries after head-on crash in Rutherford A Vallejo man was hospitalized with major injuries Tuesday following a head-on collision on Highway 29 in Rutherford, according to CHP. Police: Woman arrested after brandishing knife at Napa gas station Dispatchers received calls that a woman was holding a butcher knife near the front door of the convenience store and chased people while carry…