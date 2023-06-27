Jun 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 The dining room of Rutherford Family Pizza, which opened at Food City in Napa in May. a freshly made pizza was cut and boxed at Rutherford Family Pizza in Napa on Wednesday. The Rutherford family (from left to right), archer, Alec, Aiden, Cory Jenkins, John, ace and Candice, posed in front of their new Napa restaurant, Rutherford Family Pizza, on Wednesday. Alec Rutherford tosses pizza dough at Rutherford Family Pizza on Old Sonoma Road in Napa NICK OTTO PHOTOS, REGISTER Related to this story Most Popular Napa Goldendoodle owner to get community service, but no jail time A Napa Goldendoodle owner who let more than 20 of her dogs run free will receive community service, not jail time. Napa County's Berryessa resort redevelopment effort dealt blow Sun Communities was to redevelop the Steele Canyon, Monticello Shores and Spanish Flat resorts at Lake Berryessa. The firm has told Napa Count… Napa Valley Expo revives July Fourth fireworks after city’s withdrawal Plans for a fireworks show surfaced on social media Thursday, possibly co-presented by the Napa Valley Expo and BottleRock's producers. Lloyd and Wanda: A Napa love story 75 years in the making They first dated as teenagers, in the 1940s. Almost 75 years later, they've reunited. Wanda and Lloyd are going steady. Authorities: Man faces attempted murder allegation after shooting at Napa sheriff's deputies A man who broke into a Napa house Wednesday fired a gun at sheriff’s deputies who were called to the scene, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.