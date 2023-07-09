Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, stands Saturday next to ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew i, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, turkey.
FRANCISCO SECO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of a Ukrainian special police unit is reflected on a window Friday at the front line near Kreminna, Luhansk region, Ukraine.
Celebrations of America's birthday will return Tuesday as local cities stage parades, festivals and fireworks displays to mark the Fourth of July.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, stands Saturday next to ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew i, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, turkey.