Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Historic Soda Canyon Store gets new owners, new managers and a new (red) look.
Napa County's handpicked choice to redevelop three Lake Berryessa resorts has pulled out of the project. What comes next?
Celebrations of America's birthday will return Tuesday as local cities stage parades, festivals and fireworks displays to mark the Fourth of July.
UPDATE: 3:12 p.m. First responders report the fire is 7 acres in size with 60% containment. No structures lost.
Fourth of July fireworks in Napa were temporarily put on hold by a drone, according to a director with the Napa Valley Expo.