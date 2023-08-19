The nine-year process of creating the Napa Quake Mosaic has included collections of broken heirlooms and a series of community events for Napans to help assemble elements of the mosaic, which the artist Kristina young plans to have completed and on display in 2024.
ISRAEL VALENCIA PHOTO S
Family possessions that were destroyed by the 2014 South Napa earthquake are the building blocks of panels that comprise the Napa Quake Mosaic.
