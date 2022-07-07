Arts Council Napa Valley announces grant recipients

Arts Council Napa Valley has announced their list of summer 2022 Community Fund grant recipients.

Six local programs will receive between $2,000 and $5,000 each, totaling $20,000 in funds awarded.

-- Echoes of the Napa Valley: The Tulocay Project Location-Based Audio Tour, Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival, Inc.

An audio tour will feature monologues of diverse voices of early Napans, launching in conjunction with the 175th anniversary of Napa's founding taking place and narratives from across Napa County.

-- Our RAD Wall, Kara Harrington

Our RAD Wall is a dynamic large-scale, permanent mural and arts education project designed to provide youths ages 12 to 21 with the opportunity to make art in the public realm, seeking to encourage more diverse youth participation and create a supportive environment.

-- OpusEd Community Partnerships, Jennifer Hunt

A program consisting of 11 week-long unit residencies resulting in three community performances and three collaborative activities covering a wide array of themes and performative and visual arts represented by a diverse group of guest artists.

-- Los Braceros Mural, Joshua Ryan Murillo

A public mural to honor the Baraceros and bring light to the Bracero program that brought Mexican laborers to the U.S. during World War II and its lasting impacts including the generations of descendants prospering in the U.S. and the sparking of a labor movement to combat exploitative and dehumanizing practices.

-- Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra Winter Concerts, Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra

Two free December concerts in collaboration with Napa Youth Symphony, taking place at Napa Valley College and either American Canyon High School or St. Helena.

-- Ten Years of Literature, Small Paintings and Murals, Oscar Aguilar Olea and Azalea Aguilar

A project consisting of a mosaic installation and catalog of 350 student-created paintings based upon 32 works read over the past 10 years in Azalea Aguilar's AP Spanish Literature classes. This project's goal has been to connect culture, literature, and visual arts as a way to explore the themes of each class's favorite written works from the year in collaboration with local artist Oscar Aguilar Olea.

Since the inception of the Community Fund, ACNV has provided more than $100,000 to artists and small nonprofit organizations.

“As our granting program grows, so does its impact,” said Chris DeNatale, ACNV executive director. “This summer’s grantees are giving artists young and old a chance to create and inspire and a place for Napa County’s unique history and culture to be told through the artists’ eye. It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to support such significant projects and programs.”

Support for the grants program is provided by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation. If you are interested in more information on how you can help, please contact ACNV’s Program Manager, Crysta Tim at Crysta@artscouncilnv.org or (707) 257-2117.