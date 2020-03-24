AT&T creates $10 million fund to help families and educators through coronavirus pandemic

Dallas-based AT&T is setting up a $10 million fund to help Americans weather the coronavirus pandemic by providing resources to educators, parents and students continuing their schooling online.

The AT&T Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund's first contribution is a $1 million donation to online tutoring service Khan Academy, according to the company. Khan Academy is a nonprofit that provides free education resources and courses to students ages 4 to 18.

"Our country is grappling with an unprecedented challenge," AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement. "Now more than ever before, connecting people with the resources they need to maintain a sense of normalcy is paramount. For students and teachers, that means creating the best digital learning environment. For families, that means simply staying connected to loved ones."

AT&T estimates 47 million U.S. students are now learning from home.

The company said it is selecting and inviting organizations to be a part of the Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund at its own discretion.