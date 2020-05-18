Aunt Helena

Thanks for indulging me last week while I took a breather from my column. My “to-read” list isn’t much shorter than it was before, but I appreciated the opportunity to relax with my books – and a delicious beverage from the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, which just reopened for to-go orders.
***
The St. Helena Kiwanis Club remembered our local heroes and bought pizzas from La Prima Pizza for the police and fire departments. Kudos to the Kiwanians, and a tip of the cap to Officer Melissa Brown for coordinating things.
***
Don’t put that cap back on yet! In a virtual commencement ceremony held on May 9, Remy Krey-Rebentisch of St. Helena graduated from Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in media arts. In fact, a tip of the cap doesn’t quite suffice – let’s give Remy a hearty round of applause.
***
One can’t help but feel for the St. Helena High School Class of 2020, whose special year has been horribly disrupted by the pandemic. Fortunately, there’s something we can do other than just sympathize. Look for the “SHHS Adopt a Senior Class of 2020” page on Facebook, select a profile posted by parents, and celebrate your chosen student’s achievement with cards, gift cards, cakes, etc. Look for the link in the online version of my column.
***
Faithful viewers of city meetings know that discussions by elected and appointed officials are all well and good, but the real entertainment lies in the public comment, whether it’s a thundering denunciation of a poorly designed building (pity the poor architect, friends) or a charming encomium to St. Helena’s small-town spirit. Sadly, there’s been almost no public comment since the city’s switch to Zoom teleconferences. The city’s SHINE newsletter contains detailed instructions on how to watch the meetings live (via Channel 28, your browser, or the Zoom app) email a public comment (publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org), comment via phone (dial the number on the agenda and press *9), or speak to the council “face to face” via Zoom (use the “raise hand” feature). Full instructions are printed at the end of each agenda. Please comment. It’s not just about entertainment – our democracy needs you.
***
Mow those weeds, reminds the St. Helena Fire Department. Disk them, cut them, truck them away – just get them down to four inches for the sake of our brave firefighters who would rather not have to fight an out-of-control inferno on your property. The deadline is June 1.
***
Let’s transition from fire to water. California is in a severe drought, so conservation is as important as ever. Napa County is hosting a water conservation video contest. Submit a 30-second video on the theme “I save our water because … ” and submit it to NapaWatersheds.org/VideoContest by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22. The winner gets a $100 gift card to Century Napa Valley, where their video will play once the theater reopens.
***
The honey smoked turkey, the cheddar cheese, the luscious Giugni Juice -- biting into a Giugni’s sandwich last Friday triggered a Proustian recollection of all those pre-pandemic pleasures I once took for granted. With the reopening of Giugni’s, the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, the Model Bakery and other local mainstays, St. Helena is starting to feel a little more like home. Please support local businesses as they reopen. As much as you’ve missed them, chances are they’ve missed you even more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!