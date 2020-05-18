Aunt Helena

Faithful viewers of city meetings know that discussions by elected and appointed officials are all well and good, but the real entertainment lies in the public comment, whether it’s a thundering denunciation of a poorly designed building (pity the poor architect, friends) or a charming encomium to St. Helena’s small-town spirit. Sadly, there’s been almost no public comment since the city’s switch to Zoom teleconferences. The city’s SHINE newsletter contains detailed instructions on how to watch the meetings live (via Channel 28, your browser, or the Zoom app) email a public comment (publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org), comment via phone (dial the number on the agenda and press *9), or speak to the council “face to face” via Zoom (use the “raise hand” feature). Full instructions are printed at the end of each agenda. Please comment. It’s not just about entertainment – our democracy needs you.