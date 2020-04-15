Author of 'Do Nothing' book says quarantine gives us a rare chance to slow down, reassess

Q: What else could we learn from your research?

A: One of the lessons is that our own toxic obsession with hustle culture and concentrated activity is part of the reason this [slowing down] is a struggle for us.

I mention in the book that most management has a 19th-century mind-set in a 21st-century world. Meaning, they still think that you should reward people who work really long, hard hours.

That's not true anymore. We can do our jobs in much less time than it used to take, and yet that attitude toward slaving at your desk for 16 hours a day, it's still hanging around.

Q: Do you think we can change?

A: One of the reasons I wanted to delve so deeply into history is to remind us that Homo sapiens have been around for 300,000 years and change. These toxic habits have only been around for 200 or 300 years. It's a blink in the long stair of evolution. It's bad for us, and it's time for us to recognize that our habits right now are anti-human and to go back to the habits that are pro-human.

Q: How can we go back to pro-human habits?