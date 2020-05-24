Awful headline

Your Sunday, May 16 headline is wrong and deeply disappointing. You stated as fact something that has not yet been decided by the City Council: “Ax to fall on Napa Parks and Rec.”

This is one option the City Council is considering, but it seems you want to stimulate it to happen. I had been encouraging friends to protest the possibility, but they gave up contacting Council members because of your headline. Are you trying to provoke the news instead of report it?

The caption under your park photo on page A3 correctly states “…the Council is weighing a proposal to cut….”

We sent an email May 14 to City Council members stating in part: We moved to Napa in 1966 and have been paying property and sales taxes here ever since. It isn’t right that you deprive local taxpayers of the services of the Senior Center and Parks and Rec to make up for loss of tourism revenue.

Councilmember Mary Luros responded in an email on Saturday, May 15, saying: "One option the city is investigating is whether we can transfer the 'parks' employees into Public Works and the 'recreation' employees into Community Development."