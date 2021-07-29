Primary Color: Grey Secondary Color: White Age: 2yrs 0mths 3wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Primary Color: Grey Secondary Color: White Age: 2yrs 0mths 3wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Three people were arrested after a pursuit that followed reported retail thefts in the Bay Area, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Gonzales has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, and has been with the Napa PD since 2015.
A driver remained at large after a vehicle chase early Sunday that ended with a crash and two arrests, according to police.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
A reported theft of alcoholic beverages from the south Napa Target led to the arrest of a Napa resident Saturday, according to police.
A sign on a Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that states false information about COVID-19 vaccine deaths is under investigation by the city of Napa for being in the public right-of-way.
Fire broke out early Tuesday evening at a house under construction east of Napa, according to Cal Fire.
A head-on, three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon east of Petaluma killed one person and injured three others, including a Napa man.
A Washington state woman was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck Monday north of Pope Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An American Canyon landlord is appealing a $5,000 civil fine associated with 1,900 cannabis plants found inside a rental.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.