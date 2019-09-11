The Jarvis Conservatory Foreign Film Series presents 'Balloon,' directed by Michael Herbig, at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Set in the Soviet era, "Balloon" is a thriller is about two families who try to cross from the East to West Germany, in a homemade hot-air balloon.

In the summer of 1979, the Strelzyk and Wetzel families have been working on their plan, but the balloon crash-lands just before the West German border.

The Stasi launches an investigation as the two families are forced try to build a new escape balloon in a nerve-racking battle against the clock.

Tickets are $15.

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, call 255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.

