The Jarvis Conservatory Foreign Film Series presents 'Balloon,' directed by Michael Herbig, at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Set in the Soviet era, "Balloon" is a thriller is about two families who try to cross from the East to West Germany, in a homemade hot-air balloon.
In the summer of 1979, the Strelzyk and Wetzel families have been working on their plan, but the balloon crash-lands just before the West German border.
The Stasi launches an investigation as the two families are forced try to build a new escape balloon in a nerve-racking battle against the clock.
Tickets are $15.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, call 255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.