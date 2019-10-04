Become a "Wine Insider"

Technology is changing the way we interact with our readers with head-snapping rapidity. Just a few years ago, for example, the mere idea that the editor would be communicating with you in a "members only" newsletter every couple of weeks would have been unimaginable.
It all started with websites. Old-school newspaper types had to get used to the fact that we could post stories any time, change them as events dictated, make quick corrections, and even write really long stories that would never fit in print.
As obvious as all that seems now, it took us a number of years to wrap our heads around it as an industry. In fact, we're still occasionally discovering ways where we're letting the old print ways interfere with innovative use of the web.
Then came social media, with Facebook and others driving traffic, all on a platform that we don't directly control (which is unsettling sometimes).
Lately has come the rise of newsletters (like this one). It turns out that if you can find a sufficient number of people with common interests, you can provide great information to them and keep a lot of extra readers on the site. We now have newsletters for all sorts of things, like breaking news, daily headlines, cartoons and commentaries, sports, wine, arts, and home and garden. Chances are good you're on at least one of those, besides the Members Only list.
The next frontier, it appears, is text messages. We already can deliver what are called "push alerts" to smart phones. Those are the urgent news headlines you get from the Register or other new organizations, telling you of breaking news or directing your attention to some interesting story.
Our corporate parent has picked the Register as a test market to take this to the next step, and that's to bring interesting stories to you through text messages. They want us to test this partly because we have a tech-savvy audience, but also because we have something that people want to read about: wine.
So I'd like to invite you, our member readers, to help us test this system and become what we're calling a "Wine Insider." It's a totally voluntary thing: you give us a cell number and a couple of times per month, we'll send you a message with a link to some of our best wine-related work: features, profiles, maybe even some breaking industry news.
We promise not to overwhelm you - we're going to start with only maybe two or three per month. And, like an email newsletter, you can always opt out later.
If you sign up, we'd like your feedback. Do you like the service? Are we bringing you interesting content? Are we sending you too many alerts? Or perhaps too few?
Your responses will help us understand how the technology works and what readers want (or don't want) out of it. You will help not only the Register but all 46 newspapers in the Lee Enterprises chain, and even newspapers beyond that in companies where we have partnerships and strategic alliances to share technology, research and best practices.
We want to learn about the emerging frontiers of reader-friendly technology, and you can be a part of shaping the future.
Signing up is easy: Just pick up your smart phone and text the word "Wine" or "Insider" to 707-368-3804.
We'll start sending out the first messages this week or next. Give it a month or so then let me know what you think: 707-256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com. I'll collect your feedback and forward to our tech team that's developing the system.