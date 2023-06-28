Jan. 7, 1948—June 15, 2023

NAPA—Ben Dayoan passed away suddenly July 15. He was afforded the opportunity to see his grandchildren while in the hospital, had family with him, and his beloved service dog Henry. Ben was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving in the Army from 1968-1971.

He spent many years as a Little League coach and later Girls Softball, truly loved the game and nurturing his players, some who have remained life long friends. His career at US Foods afforded him to work from home, making it the in thing before it was the in thing. He recently celebrated his 75th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering at home with family. In 2022 he rejoiced in his son's wedding on Oahu.

He is survived by his wife, Jo, Son, Brandon, wife Linda, daughter Lana. Son, Micah, wife Clarissa. Daughter, Leia, husband Mario and children Wyatt, Madelyn, Charlotte and Jack. Sister Virgina, husband Vince, nephew Ian and niece Kenzie. He was predeceased by his parents, Benedicto and Juanita Dayoan, of Santa Rosa.

Family was the most important thing to him and his mantra was the only guarantee in life is change.

Donations may be made to Providence Community Health Napa Valley, formerly Collabria.