My adoption fee is $400. Primary Color: Black Secondary Color: Swiss Tri Color Weight: 65lbs Age: 0yrs 9mths 0wks View on PetFinder
The Napa model railroad society's lengthy battle to stay at the Expo reached the end of the line Friday.
The motorcyclist crossed into the path of a truck, the CHP said.
Authorities took to the air as well as the ground to arrest a man Saturday evening in Napa, according to police.
Thursday's blaze damaged 10% of the large storage facility and 20% of inventory, a county official estimated.
Backup units were called in from Napa, American Canyon and Vallejo as black smoke poured from the two-story structure at Bronco Wine storage center in south Napa.
Critics of the home co-ownership company Pacaso held a protest Saturday in St. Helena.
Napa County and California will lift mask mandates June 15, the date California expects to fully reopen its economy. Officials hope to bolster local vaccination rates until then.
Neighbors of Upper Valley Disposal Service’s composting and recycling facility have filed a lawsuit over what they say are ongoing problems with intolerable odors and noise.
The week's total was the lowest since last June.
The viral spoof is based on the Talking Heads' '80s song: “Burning Down the House."
