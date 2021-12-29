Berryessa Point garners some interest

Napa County has some nibbles for its Berryessa Point resort renovation effort and it will soon learn if there are any bites.
The county is looking for someone to redevelop and run the vacant resort on the shore of Lake Berryessa. It had set a Dec. 20 deadline for proposals, but extended this until Jan. 10.
Grant Sedgwick of Ragatz Resort Realty has been managing the effort for the county.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
“We certainly expect to receive proposals,” Sedgwick said by email. “So far, we’ve received inquiries and/or expressions of interest from four potential bidders.”
Napa County is already negotiating exclusively with Sun Communities to redevelop and run the Lake Berryessa resorts of Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores. It decided to put Berryessa Point out-to-bid separately.
If the county follows past practice, proposals for Berryessa Point will be evaluated by a committee of senior county staff. Then staff will make a recommendation to the county Board of Supervisors in closed session, Sedgwick said.
People are also reading…
“If and when the supervisors choose to enter into exclusive negotiations with any proponent, I understand the proposals will be made public,” he said.
Selection of a developer/operator for Berryessa Point could be made within six to eight weeks of bids being received. Work might not begin on the site for 12 months to 18 months, depending on such factors as environmental assessment, he said.
Berryessa Point is 55 acres, smaller than other Lake Berryessa resort sites. An initial feasibility analysis assumed development potential to be perhaps 100 sites for RV and tent camping and cabins and about 50 boat slips, an October county report said.
“However, it is a beautiful site in a prominent location, for which expressions of developer/operator interest have recently been received,” the report said.
Lake Berryessa is a federal reservoir with seven resort sites on federally owned land. The original Lake Berryessa resorts developed after the reservoir was created in the late 1950s by the completion of Monticello Dam over Putah Creek.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation more than decade ago removed infrastructure from five of the resorts and began looking for concessionaires to redevelop them. In 2020, Napa County agreed to help with the stalled effort.
Lake Berryessa in east Napa County is 23 miles long and three miles wide, with a snaking shoreline of 165 miles. Most of the water goes to Solano County cities and farms, though the lake provides Napa County with water recreation such as boating and fishing.
Barry Eberling's memorable Napa Valley Register stories from 2021
Here are Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling's memorable stories of 2021, from mysterious ruins in wetlands to a 1970s subdivision seeing its first million-dollar homes.
A concrete shell of a building amid Napa County's marshlands once was the place where radio workers tracked Soviet Sputniks and picked up the …
Berryessa Highlands is a small, rural community near Lake Berryessa that lost a third of its homes to the 2020 Hennessey Fire. The community f…
Workers in 2021 reconfigured the Highway 12/Interstate 80 ramp to try to end some of the region's biggest traffic backups.
It's a jolt to old-timers when their Napa subdivision has two homes sell for a million dollars.
Napa County is a amid a deep drought, even as Lake Curry reservoir in a remote corner sits unused. Why?
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new Napa 'hangout': Barnhouse Napa Brews opens on Clinton Street.
Lake Curry is a reservoir in Napa County owned by Vallejo that hasn't been used since 1992.
The city of Napa planning commission has recommended the Napa City Council allow retail sales of cannabis to adults 21 or older in the city.
Napa-based falconer establishes Professional Falconers Association to share resources, set industry standards
A nonprofit trade association of falconry-based businesses and professional falconers, the PFA will offer a series of member benefits for thos…
NVUSD's board of education is slated to vote Dec. 9 whether to approve the charter school, which would open next August in downtown Napa.
Napa County will spend up to $800,000 to stabilize a landslide and will try to bill the landowner.
At the annual Emeril Lagasse Foundation wine auction and gala, a bottle of wine from Coombsville sold for a whopping $1 million, with proceeds…
Surprise! This frontline healthcare worker and her fiance won their 'dream' wedding at Napa's Meritage Resort.
Napa homeless community is being evicted from a longtime camp called The Bowl.
Napa's Shackford's kitchen store is closing its retail shop and moving online.
Photos: Jennifer Huffman's top 10 photos from 2021
Napans build another backyard roller coaster
Napa Christian school farm
Leaving the Bowl, a Napa homeless camp
A prized button collection
Homeless and pregnant in Napa
Michael Patland and Natalie Kelly
Leaving the Bowl, a Napa homeless camp
Napa first day of school 2021
The Bowl: Napa homeless camp remains a fixture in south Napa
Dolphins at Six Flags
Eye Spy: 100 years of vision
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.