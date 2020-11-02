Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Tuning in, tuning out

I know it’s a bad year when shoulder surgery is the best thing that has happened to me. (And make no mistake about it, 2020 is a truly terrible year that should be struck from the calendar, banished from memory and never spoken of again.) But I have to say, getting rid of those bone spurs has given me a cheery new outlook on life. Sleeping through the night without waking up three times screaming in pain has left me feeling almost, dare I say it, optimistic.

Yes, I realize this is appearing on election day, when some giant shoe is likely to drop (not on our heads this time, I hope), and will likely send us all scurrying in a new direction. But I’m doing my best to hang onto my happy feelings and tune it all out, at least until the results are posted.

To distract myself, I have been spending this week searching for good points in this bizarre year and the COVID-induced isolation that is threatening to become a permanent way of life — and believe it or not, I found one.

Online conferences rock.