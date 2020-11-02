Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Tuning in, tuning out

I know it’s a bad year when shoulder surgery is the best thing that has happened to me. (And make no mistake about it, 2020 is a truly terrible year that should be struck from the calendar, banished from memory and never spoken of again.) But I have to say, getting rid of those bone spurs has given me a cheery new outlook on life. Sleeping through the night without waking up three times screaming in pain has left me feeling almost, dare I say it, optimistic.
Yes, I realize this is appearing on election day, when some giant shoe is likely to drop (not on our heads this time, I hope), and will likely send us all scurrying in a new direction. But I’m doing my best to hang onto my happy feelings and tune it all out, at least until the results are posted.
To distract myself, I have been spending this week searching for good points in this bizarre year and the COVID-induced isolation that is threatening to become a permanent way of life — and believe it or not, I found one.
Online conferences rock.
You don’t need to get dressed or put on makeup, can sit in the most comfortable chair in the house or even hang out in bed, don’t need to crane your neck to see over a sea of heads in a drafty hotel ballroom and can walk out or turn off the sound without offending the speaker. The coffee and tea are a lot better (and hotter) and not served in Styrofoam. You can talk back without being rude.
True, you don’t end up with a new tote bag, T-shirt or other swag, and networking opportunities are nonexistent, but did I mention you can attend in your pajamas?
I may never go to an in-person convention again. I hope the format lasts beyond the pandemic.
I gave up attending the annual meeting of one of my food groups, the International Association of Culinary Professionals, several years ago. Between the conference fee, airplane tickets, hotels and meals, it got expensive. After spending all that money, I felt guilty skipping the instructive sessions, but when I dutifully attended, they made me feel old, anxious, inadequate and technologically hopeless. The only parts I truly enjoyed were the cooking demos.
I eventually let my membership lapse, but I still get their emails. Last week I spotted one hiding among the approximately 50,000 desperate political fundraising messages clogging my inbox. It was shouting “Last chance for tickets!,” but at least it wasn’t shouting about the election, so I opened it.
Like nearly every organization in these pandemic times, IACP canceled its annual gathering and made it virtual this year. Alas, I saw that the online program was depressingly similar to the in-person conferences I had given up attending. The agenda featured numerous sessions guaranteed to make me break out in hives, like one on pitching yourself as a podcast guest and another called “Five Steps to Successful Social Video.” Shudder.
But then something caught my eye – a day devoted to four international cooking classes, one after another, all taught by chefs I admire. Because IACP didn’t have to spend on meeting rooms, airfare for speakers and hotel rooms this year, the conference fee was very low. I realized I could skip the self-improvement sessions with hardly a pang and just sign in for cooking day. So I registered.
What a great time I had! Sour cherry coffee cake in the morning with Zoe Francois, followed by an Indian peanut salad and chutney with Maneet Chauhan, followed by the blockbuster session: Melissa Clark, David Leibowitz and Jacques Pepin, from their respective home kitchens in New York, Paris and Connecticut, offering aperitifs, appetizers and chicken with a French twist.
And then a final great session with Hawa Hassan, author of In Bibi’s Kitchen (a groundbreaking cookbook on African food), making Somali rice pilaf. They provided the recipes so we could follow along, or even cook alongside them.
It was the best food conference I ever attended — comfortable, low stress, with all of the fun parts and no guilt about my utter lack of ambition.
And best of all, it was so absorbing I didn’t think about politics once all day.
Chicken with Vinegar, Garlic and Tomato Sauce
I always end up getting something new from every cooking class I take. But it is rare that I discover something as mind-bogglingly simple and brilliant as this Jacques Pepin method of cooking chicken thighs. I don’t know how I missed learning it years ago.
If you already use this method, why did you never tell me about it? And if you don’t, try it immediately and you’ll be converted like I am. Nothing could be easier or more sure-fire.
I know some of you will ask, so, no, I haven’t tested it with breasts. But I’m sure it would work pretty much the same, as long as they have the skin on and are not too thick, though you may need to reduce the cooking time by a few minutes so they don’t overcook.
I’m giving you Jacques’ recipe, which includes deglazing the pan with a quick vinegar and tomato sauce, a classic bistro dish. But feel free to experiment with what you have in the kitchen. You can make any quick sauce or none at all — the chicken is fine without one. I made a piccata-type lemon sauce the other night, and next time I’m going to try shallots, mushrooms and white wine.
4 chicken thighs (with skin and bone)
Salt and pepper
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1/3 cup high-quality red wine vinegar
1/3 cup water
1-1/2 cups peeled, chopped tomatoes (fresh or canned)
Tabasco or hot sauce, optional, to taste
Chopped chives or parsley to garnish
Air dry the chicken pieces or pat them dry with a paper towel. (This will help with spatter.) Place the pieces skin-side down on a cutting board and with a sharp knife, cut along both sides of the bone about 1/2-inch deep to flatten the thigh and help it cook evenly. Sprinkle both sides of the thighs with salt and pepper.
Place the pieces skin-side down in a large nonstick skillet (important: it must be nonstick). You don’t even have to heat it before you add the chicken. Cook over high heat for a couple minutes, until sizzling. Then turn the heat to medium-low, cover the pan and cook for 18-20 minutes. Don’t turn the chicken. Don’t fuss with it. Just let it steam in its own juice.
Seriously, that’s all there is to it. When you take it out of the pan, the skin will be brown and very crisp and the meat will be cooked and juicy. Genius.
Set the pieces aside and keep them warm while you make the sauce.
Add the garlic to the cooking pan and sauté for about 30 seconds. Then add the vinegar and water, stirring to deglaze the pan. Boil for about a minute, until most of the liquid has reduced. Then add the tomatoes, a couple good pinches of salt and pepper and about half a teaspoon of hot sauce (or to taste). Simmer for a few minutes to thicken the sauce.
To serve, pour the sauce on or around the chicken and garnish with chopped chives or parsley.
