Beware of "fake ballot boxes"

Let's hope Calistoga does not have this problem: fake "ballot boxes," designed to look like the real thing. As far as I know, the only legitimate place to safely deposit your ballot and have it counted (other than mailing it in or taking it to our polling place) is in the Cal Mart parking lot, to the left as you leave the store. If anyone offers to mail/deposit your ballot, be sure it's someone you trust. Let your friends elsewhere know about this. Be a voter whose voice counts.
 
Martha Casselman
Caliistoga

