May 18, 1941—May 9, 2023

NAPA—It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Bill McCulloch on May 9, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife, Jeri of 59 years, son Bret, and beloved family members and friends just nine day shy of his 82nd birthday. His vibrant spirit and unwavering zest for life touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bill was born in Richmond, CA, on May 18, 1941. He grew up in Novato, met Jeri in 1964, and were married almost 59 years. In his own words he said "The best thing I did in my life was marrying Jeri." They shared a truly loving partnership.

Bill and Jeri came to Napa in 1975, and opened Perry's Deli. Together they formed a bond with Napa and their customers became long-lasting friends.

In 1995, Bill, Jeri, and Bret opened Billco's Billiards and Darts. Bill wanted to give back to the community and provide a place where families and friends could come and enjoy a game of pool, darts, and some great beers on tap.

Bill was a beacon of joy and positivity, exemplifying the true meaning of a fun-loving soul. With an unwavering belief that anything was possible. He approached life with contagious enthusiasm that uplifted those around him. His generous nature knew no bounds and he selflessly shared his time, resources, and love with others. Bill possessed a remarkable ability tho forge personal connections with everyone he met. He valued the bonds he created, fostering relationships that endured through the years. His empathy and understanding made him a trusted confidant and his wise counsel guided many on their life journeys.

Bill had an innate gift for storytelling. His anecdotes and wisdom captivated listeners leaving them enlightened and inspired. He was a great mentor and teacher, sharing his knowledge and experience generously. Many were fortunate to benefit from his guidance.

But above all, Bill's heart of gold shone brightly. His compassion knew no bounds; he went above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of others. He believed in the power of creating cherished memories, and his presence brought joy to countless adventures and shared experiences.

Bill's departure leaves a void that can never be filled, but his legacy of love, kindness, and possibility will forever remain in our hearts.

Bill is predeceased by his father, Stuart McCulloch; his mother, Carol Griffin; sister-in-law, Sharon Jadrnicek; and brother, James McCulloch.

He is survived by his wife, Jeri McCulloch; son, Bret (Christina) McCulloch; niece, Kristin (Nigel) Galt; brother-in-law, Kip Woods; sister-in-law, Cindy McCulloch; and grandchildren: Abbie, Natalie and Dylan.

A special thank you to the nurses at the oncology department at the Queen of the Valley Hospital for the loving care the gave Wild Bill.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Charitable Organization of your choice.