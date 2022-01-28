Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Keeping track of tree failures

I have been attending the annual Tree Failure Database conference almost every year since 1995. Hosted by the Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture, this year’s conference was held, again virtually, on Jan. 20. And by coincidence, our local weather turned windy the next day, resulting in some notable tree failures.

The database is now up to 6,432 tree failure reports submitted by volunteer arborist cooperators. The compiled data has made it possible to complete profiles on a few common tree species, which arborists can use to help clients make informed decisions on tree risk management. So far, the completed profiles include valley oak, Monterey pine, coast live oak, Liquidambar, Monterey cypress, blue gum eucalyptus, Italian stone pine, and two acacia species.

Speakers at the conference covered a range of topics:

• Functions of Root Systems, Astrid Volder, Dept. of Plant Science, UC Davis. One of her comments was a revelation: If a young, transplanted tree has “too many” roots near the base of the trunk, they can pinch together as they increase in size, causing them to self-wound and open the root system to decay.

• Tree failure insurance claims. Consulting Arborist Alison Lancaster gave us a close look at the difficulties of establishing the facts on tree failures when insurance companies want to avoid paying clams if their client was not responsible for the damage.

• The role of fear in risk management. Consulting arborist Jan Scow compared “Good” – well-informed decision making, “Bad” decisions, like unnecessary tree removals based on fear, and “Ugly” work, wrong-headed, destructive pruning intended to reduce risks.

• Case studies on tree failures by several arborists: Eucalyptus failures in the wind, UCSF, failure of a huge Douglas fir in a park in Seattle, failure of a weak top in a palm that resulted in a tree worker fatality.

• A Deeper Look at Tree Risk Assessment, Dr. Jim Clark examines how we are doing with our current system. Querying the Tree Risk Assessment Qualified Arborists in attendance, he showed that we are challenged most when it comes to determining the likelihood of a tree failure and less so by the likelihood of an impact on a target and the potential consequences of the impact. In other words, it seems easier to anticipate what would get hit and how bad the consequences would be than it is to predict when a tree will fail.

To my mind most interesting was Dr. Ken James presenting research in Australia on root plate failures: whole trees tipping over in the soil.

Dr. James commented, as an engineer — not an arborist— he likes to measure things. He quoted the notable American engineer, W. Edwards Deming: “Without data, you are just another person with an opinion.”

James’ firm, Tree Research Engineers, is studying “overturning” tree failures in sandy as compared to cohesive clay soils, using pull tests with finely sensitive tilt sensors to measure the process driven by wind. There is a critical tilt angle at which the root plate breaks free, and the tree goes over. Roots start breaking at a 1-degree tilt, and the “limit of stability” is 4 degrees.

They’re finding this kind of tree failure does not happen all at once. Rather, repeated rocking motion breaks roots, starting on the windward side. (One researcher first detected this by placing a microphone in the soil and recording the sounds of roots breaking). The “pivot point” shifts to the leeward side. The root plate tips up and the whole tree goes over.

Now, about our coincidental windy spell here in Napa, one of the tree failures I noticed, just driving by, was a big valley oak. The decayed root plate overturned, and the tree fell southward. Strong north winds were blowing around the probable time the tree fell. I pieced the scenario together using the weather website “timeanddate.com”, a county Nixel alert about a road closure, and my previous observations of this prominent tree by a busy road. I had noticed it had a large wound where it had probably been struck by a vehicle long ago.

When I noticed it, as I drove by, I could not help but stop to have a close look. In the cavity of the lower trunk, surrounded by decayed roots I found the fruiting body of a common fungus, Ganoderma lucidum. It causes decay and typically invades preexisting wounds. I had long expected that tree to eventually fall over, but when? Who could know that for sure?

Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.