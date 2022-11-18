Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Spectacular fall colors in Napa

It has been a few years since I touched on this subject, and the fall colors are so spectacular this year I am revisiting it today.

Some of the truly outstanding trees this year are Chinese pistache, crape myrtle, ginkgo, 'Aristocrat' pear, and red maple. Even some of the typically tawny, ruddy, or drab trees are putting on a good show: Red oaks and sycamores in some locations.

Trident maples, now common city street trees, are growing well but not uniformly living up to their reputation for great fall color.

Great color in some trees and not so great in others. Why is this so?

In short, it is a combination of genetics, soil moisture, daylight, and temperature.

"Physiology of Woody Plants" (Kramer and Kozlowski) says: “The best autumn colors occur under conditions of clear, dry, and cool but not freezing weather."

Though many believe that the best autumn colors show after the first frost, but severe early frost actually makes autumn colors less brilliant.

I have been watching the daily highs and lows and they have been about perfect for generating good fall color as daylength shortens: Chilly but not freezing overnight, combined with mild sunny days. And there have been no heavy storms to blow off the leaves. But note, I am talking about Napa Valley. It is quite a different story in New England, where, as I read recently, the weather did not favor good fall color this year.

Carbohydrates generated during summer favor the formation of anthocyanins, red pigments that protect systems in the leaves from bright light. Other pigments are present in leaves, depending on tree species: carotene for orange (Chinese Pistache), xanthophyll for yellow (Ginkgo and poplars), tannins for brown. (Red oak, London plane).

As the days grow shorter and temperatures cooler, photosynthesis slows and the chlorophyll in the leaves disintegrates. The green fades out and the leaves send remaining carbs into the stems for storage, unmasking colorful pigments.

This process is influenced by environment and by “hereditary potentialities.”

For example, ginkgo does not have the genes for red fall color. Weather and soil moisture can affect the onset and intensity of color and duration of leaves remaining on the tree but nothing in nature will make ginkgo leaves turn red in autumn.

With conditions so right this year, why are many of our trident maples disappointing, just dropping leaves with few showing bright colors?

In "Japanese Maples," J.D. Vertrees describes 17 cultivated varieties of trident maples, all with their own special growth habits and leaf coloration.

Perhaps our local trident maples are seed-grown trees sourced from a population of trees that do not have good potential for strong fall color.

Here is a quote from the Royal Horticultural Society:

“The genetic characteristics of individual trees influence the intensity of autumn colour. If an individual tree or shrub planted in good light fails to produce good autumn colour year after year, it is almost certainly a poor selection.” (“Selection” meaning a particular seedling, a variety within the species, or a population of trees from a particular seed source.)

Good fall color can be assured by planting cultivated varieties having the desired characteristics. Looking at the (grafted) ‘October Glory’ red maple in my front yard, I believe genetics plays a critical role in fall color.

This autumn, most trees that have the potential for good color are doing a great job of it.

Enjoy the show.